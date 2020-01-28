Analysts Set Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $38.89

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

