Analysts Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Target Price at $86.25

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STMP. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

STMP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: What is Depreciation?