Analysts Set STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Target Price at $6.42

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SSKN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

