Analysts Set Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Target Price at $5.71

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

SMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 117,574 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

