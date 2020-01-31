Analysts Set Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Target Price at $26.57

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,357,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve