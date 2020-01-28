Analysts Set TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $7.88

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

TRUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE remained flat at $$3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,305,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

