Analysts Set Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.56 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,004,617. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

