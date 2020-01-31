Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) PT at $1.87

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

TRQ stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

