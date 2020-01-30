Analysts Set USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Target Price at $9.50

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 304.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in USA Technologies by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 153,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAT opened at $4.36 on Monday. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. Research analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading