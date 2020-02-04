Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $64.63

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1,064.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 32.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ventas by 71.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 1,663,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07. Ventas has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

