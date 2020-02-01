Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $68.43

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 264.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 642.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech