Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.17 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,021 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $27,902,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $19,125,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $17,665,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

