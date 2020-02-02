Analysts Set Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDR. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

WDR traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.45. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

