Analysts Set Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $145.31

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.31.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Wix.Com stock opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $155.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wix.Com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wix.Com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

