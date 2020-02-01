Analysts Set Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $208.67

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.67.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average is $177.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Derivative