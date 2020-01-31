Analysts Set Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) PT at $28.64

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. Svb Leerink cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 424,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,666,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 62,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $58,939,000.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

