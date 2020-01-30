Analysts Set Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target at $60.29

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

NYSE WYND opened at $50.54 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 163.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 442.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

