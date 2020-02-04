Analyzing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -35.28% -12.09% -8.58% Avid Technology -0.46% -10.84% 6.64%

Risk and Volatility

2U has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 2U and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 12 2 0 2.14 Avid Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

2U currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.00%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $411.77 million 3.08 -$38.33 million ($0.63) -31.75 Avid Technology $413.28 million 0.86 -$10.67 million $0.12 69.17

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Avid Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats 2U on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.