Analyzing Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & ChannelAdvisor (NASDAQ:ECOM)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $147.09 million 20.82 -$47.51 million ($1.43) -63.38 ChannelAdvisor $131.22 million 2.00 -$7.60 million ($0.26) -36.00

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Everbridge and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 3 9 0 2.75 ChannelAdvisor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Everbridge currently has a consensus price target of $98.09, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Everbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -26.36% -26.35% -10.31% ChannelAdvisor -1.02% 0.25% 0.16%

Risk & Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Everbridge on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.