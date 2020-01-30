Analyzing EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVN and KDDI CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.49 billion 1.39 $341.23 million N/A N/A KDDI CORP/ADR $45.72 billion 1.54 $5.56 billion $1.17 12.84

KDDI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVN and KDDI CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00 KDDI CORP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and KDDI CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 13.66% 7.08% 3.88% KDDI CORP/ADR 11.98% 13.21% 7.23%

Volatility and Risk

EVN has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of KDDI CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KDDI CORP/ADR beats EVN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services. It is also involved in the product sales service activities under the au WALLET Market brand; provision of energy services under the au Denki brand and education services under the AEON brand; and sale of mobile handsets. This segment servers households and individual customers. The Life Design Services segment engages in the provision of value-added non-telecommunications services online and offline to individual customers. It also provides Wowma!, insurance, and other services, such as financing services. The Business Services segment offers various services comprising mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud services, networks, and applications to a range of corporate customers, which comprise small to major corporations. It also provides ICT solutions, data center services, and others services. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers internationally. As of March 31, 2018, the company had approximately 26.48 million mobile subscriptions; 4.38 million FTTH subscriptions; and 5.38 million CATV subscriptions. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and research and development of technologies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.