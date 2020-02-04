Analyzing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 27.62% 14.76% 3.76% AGNC Investment 54.47% 12.52% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.06 billion 9.69 $339.51 million $3.18 14.99 AGNC Investment $693.00 million 14.54 $129.00 million $2.16 8.63

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gaming and Leisure Properties and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 7 0 2.88 AGNC Investment 0 6 2 0 2.25

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $45.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $17.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats AGNC Investment on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).