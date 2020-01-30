Analyzing Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 1.90 -$350.05 million N/A N/A Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palomar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Palomar has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.78%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -10.90% -11.06% -3.76% Palomar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palomar beats Greenlight Capital Re on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.