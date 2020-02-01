Analyzing Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Marlin Business Services pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 17.19% 12.32% 2.03% Independent Bank Co.(MI) 23.61% 13.71% 1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $134.30 million 1.78 $24.98 million $2.04 9.66 Independent Bank Co.(MI) $196.66 million 2.44 $46.44 million $2.00 10.69

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Co.(MI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marlin Business Services and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats Marlin Business Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.