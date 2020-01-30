Analyzing Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) and CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) and CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Myokardia has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELYAD SA/ADR has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myokardia and CELYAD SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myokardia N/A -30.34% -28.29% CELYAD SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of CELYAD SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Myokardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myokardia and CELYAD SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myokardia $33.56 million 96.63 -$67.70 million ($1.76) -39.86 CELYAD SA/ADR $3.68 million 30.90 -$44.20 million ($3.97) -2.90

CELYAD SA/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myokardia. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CELYAD SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Myokardia and CELYAD SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myokardia 0 1 9 0 2.90 CELYAD SA/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Myokardia presently has a consensus price target of $85.78, suggesting a potential upside of 22.28%. CELYAD SA/ADR has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.14%. Given CELYAD SA/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CELYAD SA/ADR is more favorable than Myokardia.

Summary

CELYAD SA/ADR beats Myokardia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM. The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that is designed to restore normal cardiac muscle contractility in the diseased dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) heart. Its preclinical programs include MYK-224, a HCM-targeting candidate that is designed to reduce excess cardiac contractility and enhance diastolic function; LUS-1, which is used to counteract a muscle abnormality that results in impaired relaxation of the left ventricle; and ACT-1 targeting genetic DCM due to sarcomeric mutations and impaired calcium regulation. The company has a collaboration with 23andMe, Inc., a consumer genetics and research company. Myokardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.