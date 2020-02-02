Analyzing Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) & Iteknik (NASDAQ:ITKH)

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextgen Healthcare 2.91% 10.58% 7.13% Iteknik N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Iteknik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextgen Healthcare $529.17 million 1.72 $24.49 million $0.61 22.72 Iteknik $3.38 million 0.10 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Nextgen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nextgen Healthcare and Iteknik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextgen Healthcare 2 6 2 0 2.00 Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.91%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than Iteknik.

Summary

Nextgen Healthcare beats Iteknik on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Iteknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.