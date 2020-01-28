Analyzing Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & Banc of California (OTCMKTS:BANC)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 1 3 1 0 2.00

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $22.85 million 1.85 $3.98 million N/A N/A Banc of California $403.23 million 2.12 $23.76 million $0.79 21.25

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 17.70% N/A N/A Banc of California 5.89% 8.62% 0.69%

Summary

Banc of California beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.