Analyzing Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) & Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Spirit AeroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Electrochemical $51.12 million 6.37 $113.54 million N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems $7.22 billion 0.92 $617.00 million $6.26 10.21

Spirit AeroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Park Electrochemical.

Volatility and Risk

Park Electrochemical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park Electrochemical and Spirit AeroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Electrochemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit AeroSystems 1 12 3 0 2.13

Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus price target of $89.35, suggesting a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Park Electrochemical.

Profitability

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Electrochemical 181.69% 6.96% 5.97% Spirit AeroSystems 8.27% 49.21% 11.10%

Dividends

Park Electrochemical pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Spirit AeroSystems pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Spirit AeroSystems pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit AeroSystems has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Park Electrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Park Electrochemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Park Electrochemical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, such as fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.