Analyzing RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.1%. Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Store Capital pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Store Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Store Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A Store Capital 44.09% 6.92% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RAIT Financial Trust and Store Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Store Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Store Capital has a consensus price target of $37.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Store Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Store Capital is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Store Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Store Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Store Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Store Capital $540.76 million 17.12 $216.97 million $1.84 21.43

Store Capital has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Summary

Store Capital beats RAIT Financial Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.