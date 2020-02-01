Analyzing SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) & Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 3.41% -5.76% -2.96% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 66.85% 21.99% 21.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cenovus Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Cenovus Energy pays out -10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.67 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -5.01 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $14.64 million 0.77 $10.32 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2018, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.