Analyzing Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $870.03 million 4.78 -$44.29 million $1.97 7.73 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $169.74 million 5.02 $116.78 million N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -27.98% 12.56% 1.51% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 13.72% 4.66% 1.78%

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Two Harbors Investment and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 1 7 0 2.88 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 0 6 0 3.00

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus price target of $14.65, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus price target of $77.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust Reit is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit beats Two Harbors Investment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).