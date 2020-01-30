Analyzing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WhiteHorse Finance and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $63.25 million 4.53 $57.30 million $1.50 9.31 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 40.72% 9.99% 5.74% VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.