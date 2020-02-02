Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $62.58 Average PT from Analysts

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,486,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 97.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,132,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 39.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?