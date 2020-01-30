AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 950,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $5,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,985,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

