Andrea Anita Creemer Sells 25,800 Shares of Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Stock

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Andrea Anita Creemer sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$32,766.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,157.12.

Andrea Anita Creemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Andrea Anita Creemer sold 94,999 shares of Corridor Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$118,748.75.

Shares of CDH opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 69.35 and a quick ratio of 67.53. Corridor Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

