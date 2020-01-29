AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $544.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

