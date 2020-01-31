ANGLE (LON:AGL) Releases Earnings Results

ANGLE (LON:AGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of AGL traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 70.50 ($0.93). 161,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,228. The company has a market cap of $121.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.54.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

