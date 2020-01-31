Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

LON:APF opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $316.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.81.

In other news, insider Vanessa Dennett purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £9,264 ($12,186.27). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($25,388.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 32,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,480 over the last 90 days.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

