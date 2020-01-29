Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 2414759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.08.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Profit Margin