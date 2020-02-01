Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $75.30 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest