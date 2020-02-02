Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

BUD opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $6,888,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

