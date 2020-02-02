Anixter International (AXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anixter International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXE opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. Anixter International has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

AXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

