Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ANP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.21). The stock had a trading volume of 37,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 335.08. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 448 ($5.89). The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

