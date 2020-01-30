Anterix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,448% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of ATEX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. Anterix has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.88.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

