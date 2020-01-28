Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE AM opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.97%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $41,584,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

