Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.46 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

