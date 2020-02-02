Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Anthem by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

