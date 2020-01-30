Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

Shares of ANTM opened at $272.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

