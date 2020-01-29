Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.83.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $290.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.61. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 71.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 171.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 16.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

