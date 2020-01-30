Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Trading Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $272.16 and last traded at $272.91, 4,450,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 1,505,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.32.

The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

