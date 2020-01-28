Anthony P. Walsh Sells 46,824 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$568,911.60.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -147.78. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.66 and a 52 week high of C$12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 50.88, a current ratio of 51.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

